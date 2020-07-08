South Africa reports over 10,000 virus cases in one day

By Gokhan Kavak

ABUJA, Nigeria (AA) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa surpassed 215,000 Tuesday after 10,134 new cases were reported.

Some 192 people succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 3,502, while the number of recoveries stands at 102,299, according to the country's Health Ministry.

South Africa is currently in its winter season, and officials expect an increase in infections. They have set up several field hospitals and isolation centers to deal with the anticipated surge.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 543,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in Wuhan, China last December.

More than 11.79 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 6.41 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.