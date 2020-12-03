South Africa reports over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases

By Hassan Isilow

JOHANNESBURG (AA) – South Africa recorded 4,173 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 796,472, the country’s health minister announced late Wednesday.

“Regrettably, 65 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, which brings the total number to 21,709,” said Zweli Mkhize.

Mkhize said 734,305 people had recovered from the virus but did not provide the number of tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

According to the most recent data, the country had conducted nearly six million tests since the virus was first detected nearly eight months ago.

South Africa has the highest number of COVID-19 cases on the continent and is the 16th most affected country globally.