South Africa sees 1,086 new COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths

By Hassan Isilow

JOHANNESBURG (AA) – South Africa added 1,086 more coronavirus infections to its case tally in the past 24 hours for a total of more than 1.57 million, the country’s health minister said late Thursday.

“As of today, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1,579,536,” Zweli Mkhize said in his daily update to the nation.

Mkhize also announced that 46 more people had succumbed to COVID-19 related illnesses, bringing the total number of deaths to 54,331.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients,” he said.

He added that cumulative recoveries now stand at 1.5 million, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Mkhize said over 10 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted since the virus was first detected in the country last March.

He said 307,591 health care workers have been vaccinated so far under the Sisonke Protocol.