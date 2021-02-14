South Africa to reopen 20 land border crossings

By Hassan Isilow

JOHANESBURG (AA) – South Africa will on Monday reopen 20 land border crossings that were closed last month to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said over the weekend.

Motsoaledi said the cabinet made the decision Saturday to allow regular cross-border travel to resume at the posts.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the closure of land border crossings on Jan.11 following severe congestion at the border posts which exposed many people to COVID-19 infections as they waited to be processed.

At the time, local television stations showed footage of long queues of trucks and people waiting for hours as they sought to enter South Africa from the Beit Bridge Border Post with Zimbabwe.

“It has been difficult to ensure that the health requirements for entry into South Africa are met, with many people arriving without proof of COVID-19 tests,” said Ramaphosa, adding “any person presenting themselves at any of the borders with fake COVID-19 certificates will be denied entry and barred from visiting South Africa for a period of at least five years.”

Motsoaledi appealed to travelers to ensure that they have all the requisite travel documents when they present themselves to officials at borders, including valid COVID-19 tests.

“Truck drivers should adhere to laws, regulations and agreements in place in the border area. This will go a long way in minimizing congestion,” he said.

South Africa has the highest number of COVID-19 cases on the continent, with 1,491,807 known infected persons and 47,899 deaths recorded so far.

Motsoaledi will visit the Lebombo Border Post, while Deputy Home Affairs Minister Njabulo Nzuza will be at the Beitbridge Border Post.