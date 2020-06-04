South Africans protest in solidarity with George Floyd

By Hassan Isilow

JOHANNESBURG (AA) – A group of South Africans protested Wednesday outside parliament in Cape Town in solidarity with US protestors condemning racial injustice following last week’s police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Demonstrators carried signs with slogans such as “Stop police brutality,” “Black lives matter,” “White silence = Violence,” and “Justice for George Floyd and Collins Khosa,” the last referring to a resident of Alexandra township north of Johannesburg who recently died after being allegedly assaulted by soldiers.

‘‘We are here today to show our support to African-Americans who are being killed by white extremists in the US,” protest organizer Mzimasi Sibeko was quoted as saying by South African publication The Times.

Sibeko added that there were also protesting to show solidarity with the families of South Africans who have allegedly been killed by authorities during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, including Khosa.

A female protestor who did not give her name said in an online video that they are tired of racial killings and are demanding equality for all.

South Africa’s government on Tuesday released a statement calling on all in America, especially security forces, to exercise maximum restraint in responding to the anger and frustration felt by many of its citizens' friends and international partners following the Floyd killing.

"The violence that has characterized some of the protests seriously detracts from drawing international awareness to the legitimate concerns about violence against defenseless black people and other minorities in America,” it said.

Naledi Pandor, the international relations minister, said ''the regrettable death of Floyd presents the USA with an opportunity to address fundamental issues of human rights such as freedom dignity and equality,''

"Just as the people of America supported South Africa in its legitimate struggle against apartheid, South Africa too supports the clarion calls for practical action to address the inadequacies highlighted by protesters, civil society and human rights organizations,” the statement reads.

The South African government also called on all leaders to work together to end violence and to develop a set of measures that would serve to end the insecurity and harm experienced by many members of the African American community.