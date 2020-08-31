South Africa’s COVID-19 cases exceed 625,000

By Adam Abu-bashal

ABUJA, Nigeria (AA) – South Africa registered 2,505 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of infections to 625,056, said the Health Ministry.

It said 47 more people died from the virus, pushing the number of fatalities to 14,028.

Health professionals have conducted over 3.67 million tests and the number of recoveries has reached 538,604.

The pandemic has claimed over 844,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in Wuhan, China in December. The US, Brazil, India and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

More than 25 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 16.5 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.