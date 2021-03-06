South American World Cup qualifiers delayed in March

By Doga Kirmizioglu

ANKARA (AA) – South American 2022 World Cup qualifiers were postponed on Saturday because of coronavirus travel restrictions, according to a statement.

The fifth and sixth rounds of the tournament scheduled for March were delayed to a later date, CONMEBOL, said the continental football governing body in South America.

It said dates for the postponed games will be decided in coordination between FIFA, the world football's governing body, and CONMEBOL.

*Writing by Muhammed Enes Calli