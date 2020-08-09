South Korea: 30 people killed due to floods, landslides

By Emel Gozellik

ANKARA (AA) – At least 30 people died due to massive floods and landslides in South Korea, local media reported Sunday.

In a statement from South Korea’s Interior Ministry, nearly 6,000 people in the capital Seoul and other flood-hit provinces had to leave their homes, the country's Yonhap news agency reported.

With 13 more fatalities, the death toll from floods and landslides in South Korea currently stands at 30, while eight people have been injured and 12 are missing.

* Writing by Burak Dag