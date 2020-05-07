South Korea tests new ballistic missile

By Nuri Aydin

ANKARA (AA) – South Korea tested a new ballistic missile with a longer range and higher payload capability last month, the country’s state-run Yonhap News Agency reported Thursday.

Yonhap said the test-firing of the Hyunmoo-4 took place at the Anheung test site run by the state-run Agency for Defense Development in Taean on the country's west coast.

One of two projectiles that were tested reportedly misfired.

The new missile is presumed to have a range of up to 800 kilometers (497 miles) and is capable of carrying a two-ton warhead.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar