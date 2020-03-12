South Sudan announces Cabinet for unity government

By Benjamin Takpiny

JUBA, South Sudan (AA) – South Sudan’s president on Thursday announced the Cabinet for the transitional coalition government formed last month in line with a revitalized peace agreement reached in September 2018.

According to a decree read on state-run South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation, President Salva Kiir’s side has 20 ministries in the unity government.

His aides in the Cabinet include Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Beatrice Kamisa Wani, Interior Minister Paul Mayom, Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Ruben Madol Arol, Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth, and Finance and Planning Minister Garang Mabiordit.

First Vice President Riek Machar’s party — Sudan People's Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO) — has nine ministries.

His wife Angelina Teny has been appointed Defense and Veterans' Affairs Minister, while his aide Puot Kang will serve as Petroleum Minister.

The South Sudan Opposition Alliance has been given three ministries while the SPLM-Former Detainees group has two ministries.

One ministry has been given to other political parties.

South Sudan’s rival leaders officially started the process of forming a transitional coalition government in late February.

The new structure was formed in accordance with a peace deal agreed in September 2018.

Under the deal, Kiir has five vice presidents, with former opposition leader Machar as first vice president.

South Sudan slid into crisis in December 2013 when Kiir sacked Machar as vice president on suspicion of plotting a coup, followed by a protracted civil war that claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced 4 million people to flee their homes.

The formation of the coalition government and subsequent full implementation of the peace accord is widely hoped to end the suffering of the people of South Sudan, a young nation that has faced years of conflict.

