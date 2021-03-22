South Sudan, Ethiopia agree on joint policing

By Benjamin Takpiny

JUBA, South Sudan (AA) – The police of South Sudan and Ethiopia have agreed to work together to fight cross-border crimes and ensure security along their borders, an official said.

South Sudan’s police spokesman Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin confirmed on Monday the agreement includes cooperation on security intelligence, information sharing, and control of organized crimes and training of South Sudan police officers in Ethiopia.

South Sudan police chief Gen. Majak Akech Malok and Ethiopian police head C. G. Demelash Gebremicheal signed the agreement in Juba on Saturday, Justin told Anadolu Agency by phone.

The signing was attended by South Sudan’s ambassador to Ethiopia and designated Ethiopian ambassador to South Sudan.