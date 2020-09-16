South Sudan president sacks finance minister

By Benjamin Takpiny

JUBA, South Sudan (AA) – South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit sacked his Minister of Finance and Planning Salvatore Garang and Acting National Revenue Authority Commissioner-General Erjok Bullen Geu amid an economic crisis caused by the coronavirus.

A decree read on state-own television said Kiir replaced Garang with Athian Diing.

A reason was not given for the dismissals but it has been attributed to the economic crisis when civil servants spend almost four months without receiving salaries.

An official from the president’s office told Anadolu Agency that the changes are normal and the president is the only person who knows why the finance minister was removed.