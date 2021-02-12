South Sudan receives medical supplies to fight COVID-19

By Benjamin Takpiny

JUBA, South Sudan (AA) – The EU and the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) on Friday donated medical supplies to South Sudan to support its national response to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The supplies, including 500,000 surgical masks, 100,000 surgical cups, 100,000 N95-type masks, 30,000 testing kits and four ambulances, will protect and enable frontline healthcare workers to effectively perform their duties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Bortel Ohisa, a representative of South Sudan's Health Ministry, thanked international partners for supporting the country's fight against COVID-19.

Peter Mutoredzanwa, country director for the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS), said there was a need to establish health infrastructure to cope with the influx of patients in the country.

"Medical personnel are under pressure, supplies and equipment are in urgent demand. On top of that temporary health infrastructure is needed to cope with the influx of patients requiring specialized treatment in most cases," said Mutoredzanwa.

Christian Bader, head of the EU delegation to South Sudan, said: "The government of South Sudan should ensure accountable, transparent and effective distribution of the equipment to provide security to the targeted population."

Infections are on the rise in the country despite a partial lockdown in place.

A landlocked country in East-Central Africa, South Sudan has recorded 5,134 infections and 72 deaths since April last year.

Last week, the government banned all social gatherings and closed all businesses that attract crowds.