South Sudan: Several feared dead in plane crash

By Benjamin Takpiny

JUBA, South Sudan (AA) – Several people are feared dead after a commercial plane crashed in South Sudan, an official said on Tuesday.

"News reaching us indicates that a commercial plane has crashed in the town of Pieri in Jonglei state while setting off for Juba," Kur Koi, the director of Juba International Airport, told Anadolu Agency by phone.

He said the South Supreme Airlines flight went down immediately after taking off at 5 p.m. local time (1500GMT).

The plane crashed in a region where there is no network coverage and it is difficult to confirm the exact number of casualties, the official added.

This is the second such incident reported involving an aircraft operated by the regional airline. The first occurred in 2017 when a South Supreme Airlines plane caught fire and made a crash landing, but luckily there were no fatalities.

Despite repeated attempts, the South Supreme Airlines could not be reached for a comment on the latest crash.