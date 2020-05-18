South Sudan VP, wife test positive for COVID-19

By Omer Erdem

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AA) – South Sudan Vice President Riek Machar tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, his office said.

In a statement, the office said Machar's wife Angelina Tang, who serves as defense minister, also tested positive for the virus.

According to the statement, the vice president will self-quarantine for two weeks.

Some office workers and bodyguards also tested positive, it added.

South Sudan has 290 confirmed cases and four deaths, and four patients recovered from the disease.

The virus has sickened 4.8 million people and killed more than 318,000 worldwide.