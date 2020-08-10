Southeast Asia reports over 8,800 new coronavirus cases

By Rhany Chairunissa Rufinaldo

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AA) – With 8,887 new coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia, the tally of cases in the region has crossed 333,300, authorities said Monday.

The death toll in the region has hit 8,291, while recoveries are at 212,507.

In Phillippines, the worst-hit in the region, total infections climbed to 136,638 after the country's health authority confirmed 6,958 new cases.

The archipelago nation reported 24 more virus-related fatalities, raising the nationwide death toll to 2,292, while recoveries jumped by 633 to reach 68,306.

Indonesia reported 42 more fatalities from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 5,765.

A further 1,687 infections were recorded in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 127,083, while recoveries rose by 1,284 to reach 82,236.

In Singapore, 188 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 55,292, while the death toll stands at 27.

Malaysia confirmed 15 more cases, pushing the total to 9,094, while recoveries reached 8,803 and the death toll remained at 125.

Vietnam reported 29 new infections, raising the total number of cases to 841, while two more deaths were confirmed, taking the tally to 13.

A total of 399 patients have recovered in the country so far.

Cambodia confirmed three new cases, bringing the tally to 251.

In Myanmar, total cases climbed to 360 after one new infection was confirmed, while recoveries reached 312.

There were no reports of new infections or fatalities in Brunei Darussalam, Laos and Thailand.