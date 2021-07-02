Southern African leaders converge on Zembia to mourn founding President Kenneth Kaunda

By JAMES KUNDA

LUSAKA, Zambia (AA) – Leaders across the southern African region and beyond spent Friday in the Zambian capital of Lusaka paying respects to the nation’s founding President Kenneth Kaunda, 97, who died a forthright ago.

The state funeral was organized by President Edgar Lungu in honor of the man who ruled for nearly three decades after independence in 1964.

South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa, Namibia’s Hage Geingob and Botswana’s Mokgweetsi Masisi were those present.

Mozambique’s Filipe Nyusi, Malawi’s Lazarous Chakwera, Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta and Ghana’s Nana Akufo Addo and others dignitaries also attended the ceremony.

They took turns eulogizing Kaunda as a great statesman and liberation hero for many countries on the continent.

Lungu said he learned about unity and patriotism from Kaunda.

Kaunda is expected to be buried in Lusaka on Wednesday at a private ceremony for family and guests.