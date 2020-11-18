Southwestern Nigeria: Retirees protest unpaid pensions

ANKARA (AA) – Pensioners in southwestern Nigeria stormed a government building Wednesday, protesting a lack of payments, local media reported.

Angry protestors raised placards, in front of the Government Secretariat in the town of Abeere, adjacent to Osogbo, the capital of Osun state, according to local news website The Punch.

The report did not elaborate on the reason for the state administration's alleged failure to pay pensions

Nigeria, an oil-rich nation that has one of Africa's highest populations, has been suffering from corruption, seen by many as the root cause of poverty, underdevelopment and spiking crime rates.