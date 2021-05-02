SpaceX brings 4 astronauts back to Earth after mission

By Emel Oz

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida, US (AA) – Four astronauts who completed their missions at the International Space Station (ISS) returned to Earth on Sunday.

Dragon capsule of SpaceX carrying US astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker along with Soichi Noguchi, an astronaut from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, landed off the coast of Panama City in the state of Florida, USA.

The astronauts remained in space for 167 days.

On April 28, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said the expedition was postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

SpaceX carries astronauts to ISS with the Crew Dragon shuttle as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Services program.

It had taken the four astronauts to the ISS as part of the mission named Crew-1 in November 2020.

The Crew-1 mission has been the first manned expedition from the US to space after NASA's Space Shuttle program in 2011.

Founded in 2002, SpaceX aims to revolutionize space technology with the ultimate goal of enabling people to live on other planets, according to its website.

