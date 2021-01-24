Spain: Defense official resigns for early virus shot

By Senhan Bolelli

MADRID (AA) – Spain's chief of defense staff resigned following a controversy that saw him getting the coronavirus vaccine by breaking the vaccination protocol, according to media reports

General Miguel Angel Villarroya submitted his resignation to Defense Minister Margarita and it was accepted.

In his resignation letter, he said he had honestly served Spain throughout his 45-year military career.

His resignation comes on the heels of a scandal about Spanish military and political officials getting early vaccinations supposedly reserved for health workers and residents in retirement homes.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar