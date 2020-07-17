Spain to host 2020 MotoGP season opener on Sunday

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – The 2020 MotoGP World Championship will start with the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.

The Gran Premio Red Bull de Espana race will be held in the Jerez circuit on Sunday.

This season was previously disrupted by the novel coronavirus pandemic as several races were suspended or canceled because of the outbreak.

Athletes will struggle to complete 25 laps, which equals to 110.6 kilometers (68.8 miles).

Built in 1986, the 4.4-kilometer-long (2.75 miles) Jerez circuit is located in southern Spain, near Cadiz.

This season Jerez will host twin Grands Prix, Sunday's season opener and next weekend's Gran Premio Red Bull de Andalucia.