Spain: Virus cases decline as makeshift hospitals open

By Alyssa McMurtry

OVIEDO, Spain (AA) – Spain confirmed a decline in new coronavirus infections on Monday, but the pressure on hospitals continues to grow with 45% of all available intensive care units (ICUs) now full of COVID-19 patients.

On Monday, the city of Seville, which has more COVID-19 patients now than ever before, opened a military hospital that had been closed for more than 15 years as an emergency pandemic center.

The Catalan city of Badalona also inaugurated a satellite hospital, which was built in four months with a cost of nearly €20 million ($24 million). From Monday, it is able to take in 40 patients in critical condition.

Spain’s Health Ministry reported nearly 80,000 new infections over the weekend, still near record-highs, but down from more than 93,000 last weekend.

At the same time, Spain saw the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increase by more than 1,200. While ICUs are under the most pressure, one out of every four general hospital beds are also in use by COVID-19 patients.

In La Rioja, the worst-affected area, 71% of all available ICU beds are being used by COVID-19 patients. In Valencia, the figure is 63%.

Meanwhile, 762 more people lost their lives to the disease.

On Monday, Spain’s Health Minister Carolina Darias urged regions to “do all that they can” to control transmission despite declining infections.

From Monday, people doing outdoor sports must wear masks in Valencia, as the city of Malaga announced it will be closing bars and restaurants.

While most regional governments have been tightening restrictions, Madrid premier Isabel Ayuso announced that Madrid will allow groups of six people at tables in outdoor restaurants in cafes, up from four.

“Just because the evolution of the virus is getting better, that does not mean our situation is acceptable,” said Spain’s chief epidemiologist on Monday, pointing out that Spain’s current infection rate is nearly nine times higher than an “acceptable” situation.

Over the weekend, Madrid police said they broke up around 250 illegal parties, handing out 1,650 fines. Catalonia saw infractions increase by 15% this weekend compared to last, with police handing out 2,800 sanctions for breaking the rules.