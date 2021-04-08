Spain's La Liga films trailer for El Clasico in Turkey

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Spain's top-tier football division shot a trailer for the famous El Clasico match between Barcelona and Real Madrid in the Cappadocia region of Turkey, La Liga said on Thursday.

"El Clasico is the most storied rivalry in world football and LaLiga activations highlight the passion and intensity of this match. For this reason, during the days leading up to it, La Liga is organizing different actions at an international level to show how El Clasico reaches the whole world," La Liga said in a statement.

"Likewise, to symbolize the reach of La Liga in the world, it has installed 17 El Clasico flags in the most unpredictable places, with which to surprise football lovers in countries such as: Egypt, Israel, Morocco, Angola, Mauritius, Nicaragua, Indonesia, Brazil, Bolivia, Turkey, Malaysia, Ecuador, Japan, Thailand, Denmark, the United States and Canada," it added.

In the video, flags of both teams are flown on hot air balloons, along with views of historic fairy chimneys that are world-famous formations in Cappadocia.

Spanish football's most-anticipated match will be played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid on Saturday.