Spanish players receive COVID-19 vaccine ahead of EURO 2020

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Spain's EURO 2020 squad team got vaccinated against coronavirus vaccine on Friday, three days before their opening match, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced.

"The players summoned for European championships have received or completed their vaccination against Covid-19 on Friday," the RFEF said in a statement.

The vaccines were administered to players, managers, and employees by the Spanish Armed Forces in the RFEF Las Rozas sports complex in Madrid.

Spain will take on Sweden in the Group E game on June 14.