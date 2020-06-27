Spanish team sacks former Real Madrid star as coach

By Senhan Bolelli

MADRID (AA) – Almeria announced Friday it parted ways with head coach Jose Maria Gutierrez Hernandez, also known as Guti.

“Jose Maria Gutierrez leaves our club by mutual agreement. Thank you Guti for all your efforts and you dedication to our colors. We wish you all the success in your career,” the Spanish second division club said on Twitter.

The former Real Madrid midfielder will be succeeded by Portuguese Fernando Santos.

Guti worked as an assistant coach for Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig during the 2018-2019 season and reached terms Nov. 5 with Almeria.

Almeria defeated Alcorcon 1-0 on June 25.