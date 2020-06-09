Spurs' Aldridge to sit out rest of NBA season

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – The San Antonio Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge, 34, will be out for the rest of the season after shoulder surgery, the team confirmed on Monday.

The seven-time All-Star underwent surgery on his right shoulder on April 24 and is still in the recovery phase, Spurs General Manager Brian Wright said in a video conference with reporters.

“We tried to take advantage of the hiatus period with rehab and him working to get back. Unfortunately, it just didn’t progress the way that we all had hoped,” he said.

“The best pathway from there was the surgical procedure. So, we decided to move forward with that and get him ready for next season,” he added.

The Spurs have said that Aldridge, who averaged 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this season, “is expected to be fully cleared for all basketball activities” before training starts for next season.

After being suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA season is set to resume in Orlando, Florida in late July with a shortened team format.