Streets of Syrian city adorned for Muslim holiday

By Esref Musa

TAL ABYAD, Syria (AA) – Streets of the Tal Abyad district, liberated from YPG/PKK terrorists, is preparing for Eid festivities marking the end of Ramadan, with a new landscaping project.

The project includes repairs to medians, asphalt paving and facade improvement and was initiated with Turkey’s support.

The Tal Abyad Local Council carries out landscaping and security forces affiliated with the Syrian National Army increased security measures before the holiday later this week.

Director of Local Services Muhammed Sultan told Anadolu Agency that the first stage of the project was to cover damaged roads in the city center with hot asphalt pavement and frame trees planted in medians.

“Our teams started working on the pavement, painting the shutters and facade improvement on the city's main market road. I believe that Tal Abyad will be the most beautiful city of the liberated areas,” he said, adding that the project will be completed by the Ramadan Feast.

Ebu Hani, one of the 3rd Corps Commanders, said it is forbidden to enter the city center without a specific work detail, including the Syrian National Army vehicle or its components.

He said new common road checkpoints have been established inside and outside the city.

Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria since 2016 to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Ankara reached agreements with the US and Russia to force the YPG/PKK terror group to withdraw from the area.

But the YPG/PKK has continued to carry out attacks in Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn, despite pulling out of areas under a deal reached by Turkey and the US in October 2019.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar