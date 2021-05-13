String of blasts kill 9 civilians in Afghanistan

By Shadi Khan Saif

KABUL, Afghanistan (AA) – At least nine civilians were killed in a landmine and an improvised explosive device (IED) in Afghanistan on the first day of the Eid al-Fitr despite a brief truce for the Muslim festival, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Authorities in the restive southern Kandahar province said two back-to-back landmine blasts claimed seven civilians and injured three others.

Police command spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzay told Anadolu Agency the attacks occurred in Maiwand and Panjwai districts. All victims were civilians, including women and children, he said.

Two other civilians, including a child, were killed when an IED exploded in northern Kunduz province that also injured 12, according to a statement by the provincial administration.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility but officials pointed fingers at Taliban insurgents for planting landmines and IEDs across the country.

Statistics provided by the Interior Ministry on Tuesday suggested that at least 300 civilians have been killed and 500 others injured since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

It said since the beginning of Ramadan on April 14, insurgents conducted 150 landmine explosions, 15 suicide attacks and 50 targeted assassinations across the country, especially in major cities.

The Taliban declared a three-day brief cease-fire reciprocated by the Afghan government that is set to end Sunday.