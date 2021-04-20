Sudan annuls law on boycotting Israel

By Omer Erdem and Ahmed Osama Awad Satti

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AA) – Sudan annulled a law on boycotting Israel on Monday as part of normalization efforts with the country.

The law, which was in force since 1958, prohibited establishing relations with Israel and outlawed business with citizens of Israel as well as business relationships with Israeli companies or companies with Israeli interests. It also prohibited the direct or indirect import of Israeli goods.

Those who violated its provisions faced up to 10 years in prison.

"We recently approved a bill at the joint meeting of the Sovereignty Council and the Council of Ministers to annul the Israeli boycott law," Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari said in a Twitter post.

Sudan accepted normalizing ties with Israel last year after pressure from the US following the removal of the African nation from a list of countries that sponsor terrorism.