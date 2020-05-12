Sudan, Chad report new coronavirus cases, deaths

By Omer Erdem

KHARTUM, Sudan (AA) – Sudan and Chad reported new cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus Tuesday.

Sudan’s Health Ministry said four more people had died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 74.

Additionally, 161 new cases were registered, taking the tally in the country to 1,526.

A total of 161 people have recovered, it added.

The Health Ministry in Chad said 35 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 357.

Nine more people died from the disease, taking the country’s death toll to 40.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 291,300 people worldwide with more than 4.25 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 1.48 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US.

*Writing by Sena Guler