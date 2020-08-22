Sudan Communist Party rejects normalization with Israel

By Ahmed Asem



KHARTOUM, Sudan (AA) – The Sudanese Communist Party on Saturday rejected any deal to normalize relations with Israel.



"We stand by the rights of the Palestinian people and against normalization with Israel," Sadiq Yousef, a member of the party’s Central Committee said in statements to the official SUNA news agency.



Sudan has no diplomatic relations with Israel.



Last week, Sudanese foreign ministry spokesman said a normalization deal between Khartoum and Tel Aviv was imminent.



The ministry, however, denied the claim, saying the issue of the Sudanese-Israeli relations was not discussed. It also sacked the spokesman over the remarks.



The move came after the United Arab Emirates and Israel announced a US-brokered agreement to normalize their relations, including opening embassies in each other's territory.



The agreement is the third Israeli-Arab peace treaty in the Middle East, and the first involving a Gulf state.



Palestinian groups denounced the UAE-Israel deal, saying it does not serve the Palestinian cause and ignores the rights of Palestinians.



*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara

