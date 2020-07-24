Sudan discovers Bashir-era mass grave

By Mohammed Amin

KHARTOUM, SUDAN (AA) – The Sudanese General Attorney said Thursday it discovered a mass grave of military officers dating to 1990.

The attorney said the grave includes 28 officers believed to be involved in a failed military coup against the rule of Omar Bashir who held power for 30 years.

"The attorney has found strong evidences that there is a mass grave of military officers that were killed in 1990 and the grave is now under the protection of the authorities until the investigations would finish" according to a statement.

Bashir's regime foiled a military coup in 1990 and many reports believed the officers involved were killed.

Bashir is currently facing charges of constitutional undermining.