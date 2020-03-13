Sudan reports first coronavirus case, death

KHARTOUM (AA) – Sudan's Health Ministry on Friday reported the first coronavirus case and and his death.

The ministry identified the case as a "50-year-old man who lived in the capital Khartoum, and died on Thursday.”

He had visited the United Arab Emirates, which confirmed 74 cases on Tuesday, in the first week of March, the ministry noted.

On Thursday, Sudan started closing its border with Egypt and barred entry of citizens from eight countries amid measures to stem the spread of the virus.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 123 countries and territories.

The global death toll is now nearly 5,000, with more than 132,500 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization, which declared the outbreak a pandemic.