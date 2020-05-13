Sudan reports new coronavirus cases, deaths

By Omer Erdem

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AA) – Sudan reported new cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus Thursday.

The country’s Health Ministry said 10 more people had died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 90.

Additionally, 157 new cases were registered, taking the tally to 1,818

A total of 198 people have recovered, it added.

A total of 69,947 cases have been reported on the African continent so far, while the number of those who have died from the virus has surpassed 2,400.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions, with Europe and the US currently the worst hit.

The pandemic has killed more than 297,100 people worldwide with more than 4.34 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 1.54 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US.

*Writing by Fahri Aksut