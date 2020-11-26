Sudan’s former PM dies in UAE from COVID-19

By Mohammed Amin

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AA) – Sudan’s former Prime Minister Sadiq al-Mahdi died early Thursday from the novel coronavirus at a hospital in the United Arab Emirates, his National Umma Party (NUP) announced in a brief statement.

Al-Mahdi, 84, was hospitalized in Sudan last month after being infected with COVID-19 and was transferred to a medical facility in the UAE for follow-up care.

Al-Mahdi served as prime minister twice in 1967 and from 1986-1989 before being overthrown in a coup led by former President Omar Al-Bashir.

He has led the NUP for around five decades.