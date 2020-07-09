Sudan’s main airport allows flights from 3 countries

By Omer Erdem

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AA) – Sudan’s air authority announced Thursday that it has reopened Khartoum International Airport to flights from three countries including Turkey.

Ibrahim Adlan, the general director of Sudan’s Civil Aviation Authority, said air traffic has partially resumed as of today for flights from Turkey, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after being suspended as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Adlan said all passengers arriving at Khartoum Airport will be tested for the coronavirus as of July 14 if they do not possess a certificate for being COVID-19 free.

Sudan suspended all flights on March 16 due to the coronavirus.

A total of 641 people in Sudan have died from the coronavirus while the number of cases stands at 10,158, with recoveries totaling 5,074.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The US, Brazil, India and Russia are currently the hardest-hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed over 551,000 people worldwide, with more than 12.1 million confirmed cases and over 6.65 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.