Suns beat Lakers 99-90 to take 1-0 lead in NBA playoffs

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Phoenix Suns took a 1-0 lead against the defending champions Los Angeles Lakers with a 99-90 win late Sunday in the first round of playoffs.

Devin Booker added 34 points, Deandre Ayton posted a double-double with 21 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Suns seal their first playoff victory in 11 year.

LeBron James played with 18 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds while Anthony Davis dropped 13 points and Dennis Schroder added 14 points for the Lakers.

– Grizzlies beat Jazz 112-109 in 1st game of series

No. eight seeded Memphis Grizzlies shocked top-seeded Utah Jazz by beating them 112-109 in their first game of the playoffs.

Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 31 points while Ja Morant scored 26 points.

Jonas Valanciunas finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds as Kyle Anderson added 14 points for the winning side.

For the losing side, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 29 points, Mike Conley had 22 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds.

Rudy Gobert also played with 15 rebounds and 11 points, and Derrick Favors produced 12 points and 11 rebounds.

*Results:

Eastern Conference:

(1) Philadelphia 76ers – (8) Washington Wizards: 125-118 (Sixers lead series 1-0)

(4) New York Knicks – (5) Atlanta Hawks: 105-107 (Hawks lead series 1-0)

Western Conference:

(2) Phoenix Suns – (7) Los Angeles Lakers: 99-90 (Suns lead series 1-0)

(1) Utah Jazz – (8) Memphis Grizzlies: 109-112 (Grizzlies lead series 1-0)

*First team home team