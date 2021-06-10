Suns beat Nuggets in Game 2, take 2-0 series lead

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Phoenix Suns claimed a 123-98 win over the Denver Nuggets to take a 2-0 series lead in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Thursday.

The Suns' Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker, and Chris Paul posted double-double at Phoenix's Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Booker scored 18 points and 10 rebounds, Ayton produced 15 points, and 10 rebounds while Paul finished with 17 points and 15 assists.

For the Nuggets, Serbian power forward Nikola Jokic performed double-double with 24 points and 14 rebounds.

Paul Millsap came off the bench to add 11 points and six rebounds.