Suns eliminate reigning champs Lakers in first round of NBA playoffs

ANKARA (AA) – The Phoenix Suns, after missing the NBA playoffs for 11 consecutive years, eliminated the reigning champions Los Angeles Lakers in their home court to move on to the Western Conference semifinals.

The Suns managed to beat the Lakers 113-100 at Staples Center late Thursday, star player Devin Booker erupted for 47 points to close out the series 4-2.

Jae Crowder played with 18 points and 8 rebounds, while floor general Chris Paul scored only 8 points and dished out 12 assists.

Coming into the 2021 NBA Playoffs, LeBron James was a perfect 14-0 in the first round of the playoffs, had never lost. But this has changed now.

James managed to finish with 29 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists.

The Suns will face Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.