Super Lig: Besiktas up to no. 2 spot with Sivasspor win

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Besiktas on Monday earned their third straight win in the Super Lig by defeating Demir Grup Sivasspor 3-0 at home.

Guven Yalcin scored in the 18th minute to give Besiktas a 1-0 lead at the Vodafone Park in a Week 15 game.

Sivasspor started the second half with 10 men after Hakan Arslan was shown a red card during halftime for protesting the referee.

Besiktas sealed a comfortable 3-0 victory with Larin and Oguzhan Ozyakup's goals in the second half.

The match propelled the Black Eagles to second place on the table with 28 points. Sivasspor are ranked 15th with 17 points.

– Super Lig Week 15 results

Saturday

Goztepe – Fatih Karagumruk: 1-1

Trabzonspor – Galatasaray: 0-2

Sunday

Gaziantep FK – Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 3-1

Yeni Malatyaspor – Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor: 1-3

Yukatel Denizlispor – MKE Ankaragucu: 1-2

Medipol Basaksehir – Kasimpasa: 2-2

Monday

Genclerbirligi – Hes Kablo Kayserispor: 3-2

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor – Caykur Rizespor: 1-1

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor – Atakas Hatayspor ( Delayed over heavy rain )

Besiktas – Demir Grup Sivasspor: 3-0