Super Lig: Galatasaray bolster squad with 3 players

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Galatasaray completed the signing of three players on Monday to bolster their squad to win the Turkish Super Lig title.

US right-back DeAndre Yedlin joined the Lions on a free transfer from Newcastle United and signed a two-and-a-half year contract with the Istanbul club.

Yedlin moved to Newcastle in 2016, producing three goals and 11 assists in 125 appearances for the Premier League side.

Galatasaray also signed Portuguese central midfielder Gedson Fernandes from Benfica on loan until the end of the season.

The Lions will pay a €500,000 ($603,000) loan fee to Benfica while Fernandes will earn €650,000 ($784,000) from Galatasaray.

The 22-year-old player helped Benfica win the 2019 Portuguese top-tier Liga NOS title and tallied three goals and three assists in 59 appearances for his club.

Fernandes was loaned to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in 2020 but failed to meet expectations at the London club.

Egyptian forward Mostafa Mohamed was another signing for Galatasaray on the final day of the winter transfer window.

Galatasaray acquired the 23-year-old player from Zamalek Sporting Club on a one-and-a-half-year loan deal with an option to buy.

Both clubs have agreed for a $2 million loan fee with a $4 million buying option.

Mohamed scored 19 goals in 53 appearances for the Egyptian club.