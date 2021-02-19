Super Lig: Galatasaray seek 7th straight league win

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Super Lig leaders Galatasaray seek a seventh successive league win against Aytemiz Alanyaspor on Saturday.

The match will start at 7 p.m local time (1600 GMT) at Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium.

Galatasaray, Besiktas and Fenerbahce sit atop the league by collecting 51 points each.

Standing first in rankings on goal difference, the Lions recorded 16 wins, three draws and five defeats in 24 matches.

Aytemiz Alanyaspor have 42 points to be in the fifth spot.

The visitor's Emre Tasdemir, Marcelo Saracchi, Halil Dervisoglu, Ogulcan Caglayan and Sofiane Feghouli will not play against Aytemiz Alanyaspor.

Third place Fenerbahce will take on Goztepe at home on Sunday.

Besiktas will receive a bye; they will not play this weekend.

Super Lig Week 26 fixtures:

Friday:

Medipol Basaksehir – Trabzonspor

Saturday:

Kasimpasa – Fatih Karagumruk

Yeni Malatyaspor – Ittifak Holding Konyaspor

Yukatel Denizlispor – Genclerbirligi

Aytemiz Alanyaspor – Galatasaray

Sunday:

Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor – Atakas Hatayspor

Demir Grup Sivasspor – Hes Kablo Kayserispor

Gaziantep FK – Fraport TAV Antalyaspor

Fenerbahce – Goztepe

Monday:

MKE Ankaragucu – Caykur Rizespor