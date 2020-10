By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Super Lig match between Atakas Hatayspor and Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor, scheduled for Sunday, is postponed over multiple coronavirus cases, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Friday.

A total of 17 players, along with manager Omer Erdogan and a club employee at Hatayspor, have tested positive, the club confirmed earlier.

Hatayspor were scheduled to host Erzurumspor in Sunday's Turkish Super Lig game.