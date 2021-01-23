Super Lig: Trabzonspor extend unbeaten run to 5 games

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Trabzonspor defeated Genclerbirligi 2-1 on Saturday to extend their unbeaten run in the Turkish Super Lig to five games.

A strike from Jorge Djaniny gave the visitors a 1-0 advantage going into the second half, with Caleb Ekuban doubling the lead in the 54th minute.

Robert Piris fired in from the penalty spot to make it 2-1 in the 86th minute, but Trabzonspor held on for a narrow win in Ankara.

Trabzonspor are now fifth in the league with 33 points, while Genclerbirligi sit at 18th spot with 19 points.