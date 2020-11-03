Support pours in for Austria following deadly attack

By Handan Kazanci and Ahmet Gurhan Kartal

ISTANBUL/LONDON (AA) – Officials from various countries expressed solidarity with Austria in the aftermath of a deadly terrorist attack in the capital Vienna.

“Europe strongly condemns this cowardly act that violates life and our human values,” European Council President Charles Michel said Monday night.

Writing on Twitter, Michel said his “thoughts are with the victims and the people of #Vienna in the wake of tonight’s horrific attack.”

“We stand with Austria”, he added.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry also strongly condemned the deadly terror attack.

“We strongly condemn this attack, extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," the ministry said in a statement.

“As a country that has been fighting against all sorts of terrorism for decades, Turkey stands in solidarity with the Austrian people," it said.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry also expressed solidarity with Austria on Twitter.

“Terrifying and disturbing news from #Vienna: Even we don’t know the full extent of the terror yet, our thoughts are with the injured and victims at this difficult time,” it wrote.

“We will not give way to hatred which is aimed at dividing our societies.”

French President Emmanuel Macron also took to Twitter to express solidarity with Austria.

“We, the French, share the shock and sadness of the Austrians after an attack in Vienna,” Macron wrote, adding: “This is our Europe. Our enemies need to know who they are dealing with. We won’t give in to anything.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also took to Twitter to express her solidarity.

“I am shocked and saddened by the brutal attack that took place in Vienna. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and the Austrian people. Europe stands in full solidarity with Austria. We are stronger than hatred and terror,” she said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed “shock” after the attack.

“I am deeply shocked by the terrible attacks in Vienna tonight. The UK’s thoughts are with the people of Austria – we stand united with you against terror,” he wrote on Twitter.

At least one person was killed and 15 others wounded in Austria’s capital Monday evening in a suspected terrorist attack by multiple gunmen.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told ORF television that one of the gunmen was shot and killed by the police and a major anti-terror operation was continuing to arrest the others.

“I would like to call on all our citizens to stay inside, stay at their premises and keep away from public places. An operation against suspected terrorists is still ongoing,” he said.

Several gunmen armed with rifles targeted people in six locations in Vienna’s city center around 8 p.m. local time (1900 GMT), according to the police.

One passerby was shot dead and 15 people were wounded, according to Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig.

Seven of the wounded are in critical condition, including a police officer.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced on Twitter that military units were being deployed in Vienna to support police anti-terror operations.