Surrendered terrorist accounts for heinous PKK attacks

By Aziz Aslan

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (AA) – A terrorist who recently surrendered to Turkish security forces accounted for heinous attacks of the PKK terror group.

One of the many terrorists surrendered through persuasion efforts by the gendarmerie and police teams in coordination with the Interior Ministry, identified by the initials A.D., 31, laid down his arms and gave in to security forces in the southeastern Sirnak province’s Habur border crossing.

The terrorist testified as part of an investigation launched by the prosecutors in the southeastern Diyarbakir province and said he met someone 10 years ago over the internet who took him to the then-Peace and Democracy Party's provincial building.

Later, he was sent to Syria to join PKK terrorist ranks, according to his testimony.

Recalling the terror group’s deadly attack in March 2016 at Guvenpark in Ankara’s Kizilay — a popular shopping area and a major public transportation hub — the terrorist said: “Guvenpark attack was carried out by a female group member called Seher Cagla Demir. Before Seher came to Turkey for the attack, a person codenamed Rodi had been sent to Ankara to conduct reconnaissance for the terrorist organization and recruit group members.

“Following the reconnaissance activity, this person buried explosives somewhere in Ankara, drew the sketches of the locations, and took their photographs. This member of the organization took Seher and went to Ankara via [the southeastern province of] Sanliurfa. After taking the explosives out of the ground, Seher carried out the activity.”

The attack at Guvenpark had been carried out using an explosive-laden vehicle, and it left 38 people dead, 349 others injured.

The terrorist said the terror group’s ringleader Murat Karayilan gave instructions for an attack in April 2017 in Diyarbakir where the PKK terrorists detonated around a ton of explosives prepared with RDX, ammonium nitrate, TNT, and diesel fuel, and trapped in the tunnel dug 30 meters (98.4 feet) from the basement of the apartment building adjacent to the provincial security directorate’s annex building.

“Karayilan stated that a tunnel was dug at another point, but that it was left unfinished after this attack,” he said.

The terrorist said Karayilan disguised in local Arab clothes while changing location, and dressed in the organization’s clothes after arriving in the cave.

“He had three bodyguards with him. In order not to be noticed, he goes around with many guards, covers his face while walking on the road.”

Stressing that he regrets joining the terror group, A.D. said he wants to benefit from the repentance law.

According to the Interior Ministry, the number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts this year has reached 23.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people including women, children, and infants.

*Contributions and writing by Sena Guler in Ankara