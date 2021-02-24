Suspected Al-Shabaab terrorist nabbed in Turkish capital

By Sertac Bulur

ANKARA (AA) – A suspected al-Shabaab terrorist was arrested in the Turkish capital Ankara, security sources said on Wednesday.

The suspect, who was learned to have operated in Kenya, was nabbed in a joint operation by police and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

This came after an arrest warrant was issued for the suspect, who is a dual citizen of Germany and Italy and is identified only by the initials A.B.

Somali-based Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group, has long carried out improvised explosive devices attacks in Kenya targeting security officers patrolling the porous Kenya-Somali border.

*Writing by Sena Guler