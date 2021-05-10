‘Sweden deeply concerned over violence in East Jerusalem’

By Busra Nur Cakmak

ANKARA (AA) – Sweden on Monday voiced concern over “violence in East Jerusalem” which left hundreds of Palestinian civilians injured inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“Deeply concerned by continuing violence in East Jerusalem,” said Ann Linde, Sweden’s foreign minister, quoting a tweet by UN Spokesperson stating Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ concerns.

“International humanitarian law and international human rights law must be respected. Steps must be taken to de-escalate situation,” Linde added.

At least 305 people were injured as Israeli police on Monday stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and attacked Palestinians who were on guard to prevent possible raids by extremist Jews, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Tensions have run high in the Sheikh Jarrah area since last week as Israeli settlers swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move that has never been recognized by the international community.​​​​​​​ ​​​​​​​