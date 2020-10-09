Swedish football star Ibrahimovic free of coronavirus

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has fully recovered from COVID-19, his club announced on Friday.

AC Milan said the striker has tested negative for the virus and his quarantine has ended.

“AC Milan announces that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested negative to two consecutive swabs. The City of Milan Health Authorities have terminated his quarantine,” the club said in a statement.

The 38-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 in late September and was since in isolation.

He has previously played for Dutch side Ajax, Italian clubs Juventus and Inter Milan, Spain’s Barcelona, US club Los Angeles Galaxy, France's Paris Saint-Germain, as well as English side Manchester United.

Ibrahimovic helped Barcelona claim one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup title.