Swedish head coach renews contract with national team

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Swedish national football team head coach Janne Andersson prolonged his deal to head the team until 2024.

The SvFF, Sweden's football association said on Thursday in a statement that Andersson, 57, accepted to extend his contract until 2024 to serve for the national team.

"When we started discussing extension there was no doubt for me … I look forward to working with my colleagues to take on the enormous challenges ahead of us," Andersson said.

Germany will host the 2024 European Championships, largely known as the UEFA EURO 2024 as Sweden targets to bag ticket for this major tournament with Andersson.

Andersson became the Sweden's head coach in 2016.

Under his helm, Sweden reached the quarterfinals in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

In this term Sweden also qualified for the EURO 2020 which will be played in 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.